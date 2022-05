When Ms Yeo Siok Ee's six-year-old daughter Leong En Rui was given a project in Kindergarten 2 recently to envision a neighbourhood, she wanted it to have a playground that everyone could access.

The teacher's prompt was for the neighbourhood to be an inclusive community, so En Rui said she wanted to have tactile guiding systems on the ground for the blind and visually impaired, as well as ramps for wheelchair users and benches for the elderly.