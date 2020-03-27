Inbound travellers to get stay-home notices via e-mail

All travellers arriving in Singapore will receive notices of their stay-home requirements electronically from 9am today. They will also be warned in advance of the penalties for failing to follow them, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

Travellers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, will receive their 14-day stay-home notices (SHNs) by e-mail after they submit their health declarations, as required by law, via the SG Arrival Card e-Service, which is available online. The service allows travellers to complete forms before arrival and be notified of their 14-day isolation earlier, instead of only during immigration clearance.

On Monday, ICA announced that all arriving travellers must submit health declarations online before immigration clearance. The data may be used for contact tracing purposes and will be part of the traveller's medical history for reference at local healthcare institutions where travellers could be treated for Covid-19.

In its statement, ICA reminded travellers to provide valid e-mail addresses and contact numbers when submitting the declaration, as the acknowledgement of its receipt and of the stay-home notices will be sent to the e-mail addresses provided.

To avoid delays at immigration, travellers need to show the acknowledgement e-mail on their mobile devices or as a printout copy.

All short-term visitors have already been barred from entry or transit through Singapore, so the latest measure is likely to affect citizens and permanent residents.

The authorities have repeatedly warned that failing to abide by rules put in place to contain the outbreak is punishable under the Infectious Diseases Act. Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Yesterday, ICA said it had, with the Ministry of Health, consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers on the case of a returnee on SHN who left home to eat bak kut teh and posted about it on social media. Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had cited the case in Parliament on Wednesday, saying stern action would be taken on breaches.

An ICA spokesman told The Straits Times: "The case has been referred to AGC, who has indicated that it is likely to charge the man."