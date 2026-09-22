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Inbound foreign cars must have valid VEP for passengers to submit SG Arrival Card from Oct 6

A valid VEP is required for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore, and those without one will be turned back to Malaysia.

SINGAPORE – Starting Oct 6, those entering Singapore in foreign-registered cars can submit their SG Arrival Card (SGAC) only if these vehicles have valid Vehicle Entry Permits (VEPs).

In a Facebook post on Sept 22, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said travellers will not be able to successfully submit their arrival cards if they intend to enter Singapore in a car without a valid VEP, as the SGAC system will verify the VEP status of the vehicle.

These travellers will instead be prompted to apply for the permit before travelling to Singapore via the Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints.

“This advance verification will alert travellers, including passengers, if the vehicle does not have a valid VEP, giving motorists an opportunity to rectify the issue before travelling to Singapore and avoid the inconvenience of being turned back at the land checkpoints,” said ICA.

The VEP requirement will be progressively extended to other vehicle types at the land checkpoints, said ICA.

The SGAC, which will be available on MyICA app from Sept 30, is a mandatory pre-arrival declaration that all travellers – including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders – must submit before arriving in Singapore.

A valid VEP is required for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore, and those without one will be turned back to Malaysia.

“A valid VEP also provides assurance that the vehicle has the requisite motor insurance in Singapore, as valid motor insurance covering the vehicle’s entire period of stay is a requirement for obtaining a VEP,” ICA said, adding that a permit cannot be issued without motor insurance.

Foreign-registered vehicles found without a valid VEP in Singapore may be seized, according to LTA’s One Motoring website.

Information on VEP applications and extensions can be found on the LTA OneMotoring website.

In May 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement that VEP applications or renewals for foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid fines will be denied starting Nov 2.

Drivers and motorists are advised to settle all fines before applying for or renewing their VEP at LTA’s OneMotoring website, the authorities said.