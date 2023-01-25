Inaugural Asia-Pacific aviation safety summit to be held in Singapore March 22-24

SINGAPORE – A three-day Asia-Pacific aviation safety summit to be attended by 300 government and industry leaders from around the world will be held in Singapore from March 22 to 24, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) announced in a joint release on Wednesday.

The inaugural summit will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

Discussions will focus on safety challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, why and how safety incidents happen, and initiatives to strengthen aviation safety, including addressing human factor issues and leveraging operational data and technology, the joint statement said.

The summit will also discuss how to ensure aviation safety as the sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, while still facing challenges such as the availability and proficiency of skilled personnel, the airworthiness of aircraft returning to service from storage, and adjusting to new procedures and safety regimes, CAAS and FSF said.

Aviation companies also face additional financial pressure to better their service.

The sector has been further disrupted with the introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and unmanned aviation systems, which, while creating exciting new opportunities, also pose unique safety risks, CAAS and FSF added.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said: “Singapore is privileged and honoured to be able to develop, launch and co-organise this region-wide summit with the FSF. While countries have their own national regimes, aviation is cross-border and airlines operate across national boundaries. Region-wide cooperation is necessary to assure aviation safety.”

He added that the summit is timely as industry stakeholders and aviation organisations can better grapple with safety challenges and incidents as air traffic volume returns to pre-pandemic levels.

International aviation experts are expected to be present at the summit as keynote speakers, such as Mr Stephen Creamer, director of the Air Navigation Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Mr Christopher Hart, former chairman of United States National Transportation Safety Board, and Mr Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

For more information on the event programme and to register, members of the public may visit https://flightsafety.org/ap-sas2023/