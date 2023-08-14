In Your Opinion Podcast: Should the extramarital affairs of Singapore’s politicians end their careers?

But is it necessary for MPs to resign because of their private indiscretions? Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Parliament on Aug 2 that there was no direct reporting line between the Speaker and an MP, and so a legitimate relationship would not be objectionable. Moreover, politicians worldwide have been embroiled in extramarital affairs, to no detriment to their careers. So are Singaporeans just over-invested in the private lives of public figures? Or must politicians be held to higher standards?

In this episode, ST journalists Ang Qing and Aqil Hamzah host Nanyang Technological University’s School of Social Sciences don Walid Jumblatt, 38, and National University of Singapore political science and philosophy student Maximilian Oh, 23, to learn about how different generations view the issue.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 Are Singaporeans able to trust disgraced politicians?

4:05 Should affairs be a punishable offence in Singapore politics?

10:45 Dr Walid on how Singapore looks at its politicians as “superhumans”; what do people look for when voting for a politician?

13:05 Should disgraced politicians be cancelled, even if they did good work before?

17:00 Are different generations reacting differently to politicians having affairs? How critical is the element of deceit?

20:35 Will Singapore ever be “ready” for a politician to have a chequered personal life? Should this be tested at the ballot box?

Produced by: Ang Qing (aqing@sph.com.sg), Aqil Hamzah (haqil@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Yulin, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Read Ang Qing’s articles: https://str.sg/i5gT

Read Aqil Hamzah’s articles: https://str.sg/i5gS

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!