In Your Opinion Podcast: Listen to a young married couple reacting to new youth poll on public housing

ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis invites a young married couple - both 33 - to share their journey in securing their first home in Singapore and other housing concerns, calculations and considerations.

They also discuss highlights from a new National Youth Council poll on housing. The survey had 1,000 youth participants. Details here at the Youthtopia website: https://str.sg/wFbN

This episode is brought to you by the National Youth Council, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbx

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Three generations under one roof for now, makeshift living arrangements till 2027

2:40 Constraints of space, not just in the “physical sense”

4:20 Youth survey results: The primary function of public housing

8:25 Forms of support most important when purchasing public housing; calculating for their first BTO flat

11:25 HDBs should be used for owner occupation and not as an investment asset: Their reactions, worries about future affordability

15:06 Their tips for young married couples looking to secure a BTO flat

Listen to Pt 1: Listen to 2 singles react to new youth poll on public housing priorities

More on:

National Youth Council: https://str.sg/wFbf

Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY

