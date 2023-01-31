In Your Opinion Podcast: Listen to a young married couple reacting to new youth poll on public housing

SPONSORED

HDB BTO flats under construction. PHOTO: ST FILE
Pei Rong and Leon Lee, both 33, secured their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in 2021 and it will be ready in 2027.

Series synopsis: The Straits Times takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with guests.

ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis invites a young married couple - both 33 - to share their journey in securing their first home in Singapore and other housing concerns, calculations and considerations.

They also discuss highlights from a new National Youth Council poll on housing. The survey had 1,000 youth participants. Details here at the Youthtopia website: https://str.sg/wFbN

This episode is brought to you by the National Youth Council, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbx

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Three generations under one roof for now, makeshift living arrangements till 2027

2:40 Constraints of space, not just in the “physical sense”

4:20 Youth survey results: The primary function of public housing

8:25 Forms of support most important when purchasing public housing; calculating for their first BTO flat

11:25 HDBs should be used for owner occupation and not as an investment asset: Their reactions, worries about future affordability

15:06 Their tips for young married couples looking to secure a BTO flat

Listen to Pt 1: Listen to 2 singles react to new youth poll on public housing priorities - https://str.sg/wtPm

