In Your Opinion Podcast: Listen to 2 singles react to new youth poll on public housing priorities

In this episode, we’ve invited two single and unattached youths to come on our show and share their thoughts on housing in Singapore.
Series synopsis: The Straits Times takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with expert guests.
ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis finds out the sentiments of Mr Mohamad Arshad, a 26-year-old sales development executive who recently graduated from Singapore University of Technology and Design and now works in his family’s business. His second guest is Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 36, who started a non-profit mental health organisation in 2016 for youths and young adults, called Campus PSY.
They also discuss highlights from a new National Youth Council poll on housing. The survey had 1,000 youth participants. Details here at the Youthtopia website: https://str.sg/wFbN
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:45 Top 3 priorities for youth surveyed on public housing
2:53 Arshad’s CPF concerns, as he aims to be self-reliant
5:57 How hopeful is he about the authorities studying any possible adjustment to the mature/non-mature classification of public housing estates
7:45 What forms of support matter most for surveyed youth when purchasing first home?
15:53 Ming Xiu on poll findings about whether current public housing options are sufficient for singles
17:48 Options on the table for Ming Xiu as a 36-year-old single
21:57 Poll findings on HDB flats being used for owner occupation and not as investment asset; concerns over decaying lease values of resale flats
More on:
National Youth Council: https://str.sg/wFbf
Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani and Hadyu Rahim
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!