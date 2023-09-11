In Your Opinion Podcast: How new upcoming youth panels will work as part of Forward SG

Synopsis: The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.
The Forward Singapore exercise began in June 2022, and since then, over 14,000 Singaporeans from all walks of life have participated in about 140 engagement sessions on a wide range of topics. This is the second of four podcast discussions, and part of the ongoing conversation to refresh our social compact for the next lap of Singapore’s journey.
We discuss the upcoming launch of the youth panels in the last quarter of 2023 - likely to be after October - that provides a new way for youth to work closer with the Government to understand policy considerations and make recommendations. Youth is typically defined as those aged 15 to 35 in Singapore.
ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts three guests in this episode:
1. Mr David Chua, CEO of National Youth Council
2. Ms Pek Hailin, 34, senior manager, Sustainability (Estates), at Singapore Institute of Technology
3. Mr Chirag Agarwal, 36, the co-founder of Talk Your Heart Out - an online counselling platform that is primarily used by youth
This podcast is brought to you by the Ministry of Communications and Information, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:07 What could be the biggest challenge these new youth panels will face?
10:55 Does the Government trust youths enough to involve them in processes of difficult policy-shaping?
12:42 What it will be like, when you sign up for the new youth panels
20:55 Hailin and Chirag offer feedback on areas for improvement for organisers of the new youth panels, having been involved in previous informal circles
22:49 How they would encourage young people to join these new youth panels despite today’s cancel culture
More on:
Youth panels: https://str.sg/iT84
Register your interest in youth panels: https://str.sg/iT8J
Forward Singapore website: https://str.sg/wFbY
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!