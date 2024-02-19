In the future, humans will become ‘Homo digitalis’, live in physical, virtual and artificial worlds

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not coming, it is already here and has already become an essential part of our lives – for better or worse, says one of the world’s leading experts on AI, Professor Toby Walsh, who is the chief AI scientist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

The professor, who has authored several books on the impact of AI, explains that the technology is already being used in our daily lives and impacting the choices we make. In online shopping apps, for example, it influences what we buy. When we apply for jobs, AI has a say in whether we get shortlisted for the job, and even on how we vote.

It can be unnerving. But he also sees the upside.

“Without AI, medical technology wouldn’t have come so far, we would still be getting lost on back roads in our GPS-free cars, and smartphones wouldn’t be so, well, smart,” he says.

But as we build more intelligent and autonomous machines, he stresses that we need to think about the bigger impact AI will have, not just on all of us individually, but also on societies and the planet.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Straits Times, Prof Walsh explores the various issues raised by the use of AI, including the ethical considerations and unexpected consequences AI poses: Will automation take away most jobs? Is it possible for AI to make fair, objective decisions? Will AI intelligence overtake human intelligence? And what lies in store for “Homo digitalis”, the people of the not-so-distant future, who will be living among fully functioning artificial intelligence?

Q: What are aspects of development in AI that excite you? And aspects that worry you?

A: There are many things that AI is going to help us do that are going to make our lives better. Take just health and education.

In education, AI can help bring the best knowledge to apps in smartphones, and democratise access in remote and underserved communities.

In health, AI offers so much promise. Many deaths are happening due to causes that can be fixed, and AI will help us do that. AI will also speed the time in finding new drugs and vaccines.

AI is also going to help us tackle many other wicked problems. It will help us deal with climate change, do away with famine and shortage of water.

Now, you asked about the aspects that worry me, and there are a few areas which concern me greatly.

We are already seeing AI being used to sway people and to cause divisions within society. AI algorithms running social media are distorting our conversation, and AI is also used to generate fake news and fake tweets that are overwhelming social media channels.

And another worrying development – the use of lethal autonomous weapons that can destroy human life and don’t need to be fed, paid or rested.

If history has taught us one thing, the promise of clean war is and will likely remain an illusion. Autonomous weapons further disengage us from the act of war and its moral considerations. As with every other weapon of mass destruction – chemical weapons, biological weapons and nuclear weapons – we will need to ban autonomous weapons.