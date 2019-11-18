In stitches at toy-making workshop

Ukrainian bear artist Tatiana Scalozub of TS Mini Bears with participants during her miniature teddy bear and animal workshop last Saturday.

It took place alongside other activities, such as a crochet for beginners workshop by Singapore artist Betsy Toh of Knotty Bicsie, on the first day of the Singapore Teddy and Friends Show at Our Tampines Hub. The event aimed to promote an appreciation for toy-making.

The two-day show, which is in its second year, ended yesterday with an exhibition featuring the work of 36 international teddy bear and doll artists from Australia, Estonia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Taiwan, Britain, Ukraine, the United States and Singapore.