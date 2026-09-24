In poly or ITE? Complete a survey or activate your ST student account to earn vouchers
- The Straits Times is offering polytechnic and ITE students $5 Grab vouchers for completing a survey on their news reading preferences.
- Students can earn an additional $5 voucher by activating and logging into their ST student accounts using their school e-mail address.
- The campaign encourages reading with features like bookmarking, offline access, and podcasts.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – If you are a student in polytechnic and ITE, complete a short online survey from The Straits Times about your news reading preferences to earn a $5 Grab voucher.
And if you have not yet activated the ST account you received through your school, you can earn an additional $5 Grab voucher by activating and logging in using your school e-mail address.