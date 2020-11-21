In line for Uniqlo's latest collection

Uniqlo's launch of its latest clothing collection designed with German fashion designer Jil Sander attracted long queues at its flagship outlet in Orchard Central yesterday. About 160 people were seen queueing at around 10.30am before the store opened at 11am.

The +J Fall/Winter 2020 collection marks the second time Uniqlo has collaborated with Ms Sander since 2009. Mr Calvin Ong, a fashion consultant in his 40s who arrived at 9.30am and was 25th in line, said: "I have waited for around a decade for the return of this collaboration. Her clothing is usually very expensive."

To ensure safe-distancing, queue numbers and entry tickets were issued, and a maximum of 20 customers were allowed into the +J shopping area in the store at each time, said Uniqlo.

Each customer was limited to purchasing five items, but accessories such as belts were mostly sold out by 8pm, with men's and women's Supima cotton oversized shirts flying off the racks. In anticipation of further demand, stock from selected smaller stores was moved to the flagship store, Uniqlo said.