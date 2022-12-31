In full: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s New Year message 2023

We have a lot to be thankful for in 2022.

After battling Covid-19 for nearly three years, things are getting back to normal. We held our first full-scale National Day Parade since the pandemic. Singaporeans can again celebrate our festivals, and reunite with family and friends at home and abroad.

I made several overseas trips recently and was happy to see Changi Airport buzzing with life. Singaporeans are travelling once again. Singapore Airlines flights are full. Cabin crew are back from being care ambassadors and flying again.

As we welcome visitors from around the world, our recovery is extending beyond the airport and airlines to the hotels, shops, F&B, and service sectors too.

We resumed hosting flagship international events, including the Shangri-La Dialogue and the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

And we heard the roar of the Singapore Grand Prix again, energising our city with the rush of exhilarating races and live performances, and sending a strong signal that Singapore is back in business.

Still, I strongly encourage everyone to keep your vaccinations current, and protect yourselves with the latest bivalent vaccines.

We are watching the Covid-19 situation closely, particularly how the year-end travel season and the surge in cases in China may affect us.

If despite these risks things remain stable, we can take the final steps to lift the remaining social restrictions, to establish post-pandemic normalcy.

We would not have got here without the support and trust of Singaporeans, and the valiant efforts of our front-line workers.

We have just announced the Covid-19 national awards list – including the newly created Covid-19 Resilience Medal – honouring all those who directly helped in this fight.

In a crisis, they answered the call of duty and more. They stepped forward to protect us all, often at considerable risk and sacrifice to themselves and their families.

When the situation improved, they toiled on behind the scenes so that the rest of us could return to normal lives.

They represent the best of Singapore and deserve our deepest gratitude.

Our experience with Covid-19 has taught us valuable lessons for future crises.

We will enhance our preparedness for future pandemics, as well as strengthen our healthcare system and community networks more broadly.