In celebration of S'pore-Spain friendship

Flamenco dancers from local dance company Flamenco Sin Fronteras took centre stage at the Esplanade Concert Hall last Sunday, as part of a performance to celebrate 50 years of friendship between Singapore and Spain.

They danced to live music, performed by The Philharmonic Winds, from the ballet El Amor Brujo by Spanish composer Manuel de Falla.

Another highlight of the concert repertoire was a concerto for trumpet and wind ensemble by Spanish composer Serrano Alarcon. It was the first time the piece had been performed in Asia.

