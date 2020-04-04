In-camp training, IPPT for NSmen deferred for a month

Activities involving operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) such as in-camp training and the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) will be deferred until May 4, said the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said servicemen performing critical functions, such as island defence, protection of key installations, maritime security, air defence and counter-terrorism operations, will be required to stay in their camps and bases before and during their operational duty.

This is to reduce the risk of infection in the critical operational units, it added.

The latest measures by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) follow the announcement of the strictest measures to date by the Government, which include closing most workplaces from next Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The SAF will implement these additional measures, which take immediate effect, to maintain its operational readiness to defend Singapore's peace and security amid the evolving Covid-19 outbreak, said the ministry.

Other SAF units, including training schools such as the Officer Cadet School, Specialist Cadet School, and the Basic Military Training Centre, will continue operating and training with enhanced safety measures.

Where feasible, servicemen in administrative roles will work from their homes, the ministry added.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the SAF has to continue to safeguard Singapore's territorial borders and remain vigilant against external threats, despite the stricter measures announced to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Through these measures, the SAF joins all Singaporeans in this fight against Covid-19, even as it keeps to its mission to defend Singapore," Dr Ng said.