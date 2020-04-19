In Brief: Safe distancing ambassador fined

Safe distancing ambassador fined

A safe distancing ambassador was fined $300 for not wearing a face mask while conducting surveillance checks at a shopping mall, after photos of him failing to wear the mask were shared on social media.

In response to media queries, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said yesterday that it had deployed the man to conduct surveillance checks at shopping malls.

Based on its investigations, the man had gone to the restroom during his break and forgot to put his mask on after leaving it, which was when the photos were taken at White Sands shopping mall.

ESG said the man put on his mask immediately after other safe distancing ambassadors reminded him to do so. It added that it takes a serious view of such infringements and has issued a stern warning to the man, in addition to the fine.

"This is consistent with the penalty imposed on individuals who are found not wearing a mask in public, as we expect our safe distancing ambassadors to uphold the same standards," it said, adding that the man has apologised.

Man charged over hitting public servant

A man was charged in court yesterday with using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging her duty, after he allegedly hit a safe distancing ambassador's hand when he was advised not to loiter. Jayseelan Ramachandran, 39, is also being investigated for two cases of voluntarily causing hurt and breaches of Covid-19 safe distancing measures, police said yesterday.

On April 12, police received a call for assistance regarding a dispute between the ambassador and a man in Hougang Avenue 8. Preliminary investigations showed the man had hit the ambassador's hand, causing her phone to drop, when he was advised not to loiter.