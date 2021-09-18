In Brief: Ivermectin not recommended

There have been calls from the public for ivermectin to be used as part of an outpatient treatment plan for Covid-19. Proponents of the drug claim that there is strong evidence of its efficacy against Covid-19, that it is cheap, safe and effective, and that it has been in use for decades.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic diseases in animals and humans. Many small studies have been done on the drug in relation to Covid-19, with ambiguous results. So far, ivermectin has not been shown to be a useful treatment for Covid-19.