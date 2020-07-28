In and out, with pen and paper

4.16pm: Boards bus 63 to Clarke Quay MRT Station.

6.23pm: Leaves Mustafa Centre.

Most Singaporeans use SafeEntry to check in and out of places for contact tracing, but Mr Selvan Nazeer takes it one step further. The 57-year-old diligently jots down the specific times he enters and leaves a place, including when he takes public transport.

"My commutes are long and since it is not mandatory to use SafeEntry for buses and trains, I record the times I board and alight from them, for my own safety," said the retiree.

He has been jotting down his everyday movements since February, when community cases started emerging.

"If I get Covid-19, touch wood, this detailed notebook will be useful for the contact tracing officers," said Mr Nazeer.