In and out, with pen and paper

Most Singaporeans use SafeEntry to check in and out of places for contact tracing, but Mr Selvan Nazeer takes it one step further. The 57-year-old diligently jots down the specific times he enters and leaves a place, including when he takes public transport.

"My commutes are long and since it is not mandatory to use SafeEntry for buses and trains, I record the times I board and alight from them, for my own safety," said the retiree.

He has been jotting down his everyday movements since February, when community cases started emerging.

"If I get Covid-19, touch wood, this detailed notebook will be useful for the contact tracing officers," said Mr Nazeer.

