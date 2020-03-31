Improving support levels for migrant workers in Singapore

Apart from brief interactions with service crew when dining out, or an occasional greeting to some of his neighbours, stay-at-home father Brian, 45, has scant contact with migrant workers in his daily life.

But ask him about the presence of such workers here - whether blue-or white-collar - and he has some choice words. "Many of them come in and are willing to work for lower pay, and it affects Singaporeans' salaries," claimed Brian, who declined to give his full name. "We don't need more of them here."