Improved system and deployment of security staff

In a move to spur technology providers to develop new solutions in partnership with the security sector, the Infocomm Media Development Authority has set aside $2.5 million for four pilot projects, which start this month.

One links shopping mall security cameras to a smart artificial intelligence system that automatically flags unusual events such as fires and aggressive behaviour.

It is being tested at six CapitaLand malls and Nex shopping centre in a tie-up between tech start-up Vi Dimensions, CapitaLand Retail Management and Nex operator Gold Ridge.

"There are over 100 cameras in a mall, but typically, only six to seven security guards on each shift," said Mr Raymond Looi, chief executive of Vi Dimensions.

"They either monitor the security cameras for incidents, or patrol the mall. The idea is to offload them from menial tasks."

He hopes the system can at least halve the number of security staff needed at malls so they can be redeployed to other tasks and be alerted when there are unusual events.

The second trial project will use video and sound analytics to detect incidents in Changi Airport - such as shouts, gunshots or calls for help - from next year.

It is part of a collaboration between artificial intelligence solutions developer Xjera Labs, security services company Ademco (Far East) and Changi Airport Group.

"With only sound, there may be false alarms or mis-detection, while a video feed might be constrained by its line of sight," said Dr Ethan Chu, chief executive of Xjera Labs.

"The two modalities can help each other improve accuracy."

The third project is an automated key retrieval system developed by smart security system provider uberGARD, while the fourth, involving IT start-up ARKemis, aims to reduce reliance on security manpower at places such as condominiums and industrial buildings.

Seow Bei Yi