Improved standards for foreign worker dorms gain traction

SINGAPORE - Since moving into a new three-storey dormitory block at his company’s headquarters in Kranji Way in January, facilities supervisor Arumugam Loganathan has been waking up more refreshed.

For the first time in the 16 years that he has been working in Singapore, the 41-year-old Indian national sleeps in air-conditioned comfort each night.

While his room in the new dorm has 12 beds compared with six in his previous place, he said he has more personal space. Another perk is an en-suite toilet in his room.

The dormitory was built by his employer, home-grown engineering and construction company Samwoh, and is among a handful that meet improved standards mandated by the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda). It is among the first designed specifically to meet these new standards.

Other features that Samwoh showcased to the media during a visit to the new dorm on Friday include four dedicated isolation rooms.

This fulfils a new requirement under Feda for newly built dorms to have at least 10 isolation beds for every 1,000 bed spaces, up from just one per 1,000 bed spaces previously.

Additionally, the dormitory block can be physically split into four zones, so residents can be properly segregated in the event of another pandemic.

Samwoh chief executive Eric Soh told reporters that the design of the new dorm took in lessons from Covid-19 and the company’s previous experience managing migrant worker housing.

“The business continuity plan is important, so we have incorporated quite a lot of that here,” he said.

Feda, which previously applied only to dorms that accommodate 1,000 or more workers, was expanded on April 1 to cover all worker dorms with seven beds or more, giving the authorities more levers to act against errant dorm operators and contain disease outbreaks more quickly.

Under the law, improved standards for worker dorms include a cap of 12 residents in each room, at least one en-suite toilet for every six residents and better ventilation.

The caveat is that these higher standards have been imposed only on newly built dorms for now, with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) citing feedback about the cost and infrastructural challenges in retrofitting existing dorms that house the vast majority of migrant workers.

A transition plan, which will likely include financial support, is being ironed out by the Government. Details are expected later in 2023.