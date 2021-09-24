Improved marriage preparation schemes for higher-risk couples

Couples who are likely to face more hurdles in their married life will get more help when improved marriage preparation programmes are rolled out as part of efforts to better tackle domestic violence.

They include couples who marry and have children before 21. They are part of a group that is disproportionately more likely to have applied for a personal protection order (PPO) or have one filed against them, a study done last year by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and National Council of Social Service found.

Out of about 50,000 people who have been married at least once and was born in 1980 and 1985, 831 filed a PPO application.

On the other hand, 630 people had a PPO application made against them.

The study found that 28 per cent of those who had applied for PPOs got married and became parents at an early age.

It also found that of those who had PPOs filed against them, 17 per cent had married and had children early.

The Taskforce on Family Violence, in a report released yes-terday, recommended changes to marriage preparation programmes for young couples who may be at higher risk of family violence.

The report said the programmes have been modified to include topics such as negative childhood experiences and their impact on relationships, couples' assessment of the health of their relationship, and more resources to support couples in their marriage journey.

The moves are part of a raft of recommendations aimed at raising awareness of family violence and boosting preventive efforts for those at risk.

A key thrust of the report is a set of initiatives to detect and prevent family violence before matters come to a head.

The task force report also recommended updating the MSF's Break the Silence public awareness campaign against family violence, which began in November 2016.

For future versions of the campaign, the task force suggested that different types of abuse be better explained, and to send a message that those who engage in family violence can get help.

It also recommended looking at ways to encourage quick and discreet reporting by victims of violence.

For example, a hand signal could be adopted as a subtle call for help, as has been done in other countries, and the use of this method could be promoted as part of the Break the Silence campaign.

The task force report said the marriage preparation programmes have been modified to include topics such as negative childhood experiences and their impact on relationships, couples' assessment of the health of their relationship, and more resources to support couples in their marriage journey.

Age-appropriate material should also be developed to educate children and young people on healthy, respectful interactions and relationships, the report said.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling, who co-chairs the task force, said: "We also would like these initiatives to start (early) so that young children, boys and girls, recognise that violence is not the way to resolve conflict."