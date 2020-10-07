Firm fined $3,600 for illegally importing about 900kg of food products

SINGAPORE - A firm has been fined $3,600 for illegally importing about 900kg worth of food products.

A court heard on Wednesday (Oct 7) that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) seized 387.5kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh fruits and vegetables and about 506.7kg of undeclared and under-declared processed food in consignments imported from Malaysia by CCL Impex (S) in September last year.

Food can only be brought into the country by licensed importers and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a permit.

Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a health risk due to unregulated or high levels of pesticides used.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for a term not exceeding three years.

Illegally importing processed food can bring fines up to $1,000 and $2,000 for a subsequent conviction.