Imported case: Man had been given waiver to enter on medical grounds

A Bangladeshi man, who was Singapore's first imported case of Covid-19 since May 10, was granted a waiver to enter the country on medical grounds.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that the man had been under the care of a doctor in Mount Elizabeth Hospital and had two operations performed earlier in Singapore.

While Singapore banned short-term visitors at the end of March, some have been allowed in owing to extenuating circumstances.

The ministry said the man was facing medical complications and was not responding well to treatment in his home country. On arrival, he was placed on stay-home notice at a designated hotel, to which he was taken from the airport in a dedicated vehicle. He is allowed to leave the hotel only for medical consults and follow-ups.