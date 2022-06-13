Implementing work-life practices in SMEs can start with something as simple as flexible lunch hours

What does work-life harmony look like? For one SME (small- and medium-sized enterprise), it’s letting employees schedule their lunch hour any time of the day.

Another SME gives staff who have to attend to clients’ queries after office hours the flexibility to break up their work day, while providing them with the equipment to set up a comfortable home office.

At another company, employees who return from overseas work trips on overnight flights are automatically given the next morning off. No questions asked.

Business consultants cite these examples to show that by putting themselves in the shoes of their employees, SME owners are able to support work-life harmony and boost employees’ morale and productivity. It all boils down to simple practices that empower employees to take charge of their own schedules, allowing them manage personal life alongside work.

And these steps do not involve costly human resources audits or expensive management tools – all potential barriers to implementing work-life practices for SMEs.

Ms Tang Mun Har, director at Resource Consulting, shares: “SMEs often think that introducing flexible work arrangements would increase their business costs, cause further strain to their manpower shortages, or impact their employees’ performance. But this is a misconception."

Ms Jacqueline Gwee, director and founder of aAdvantage Consulting Group, adds that initiatives such as staggered work timings and flexible lunch hours do not require additional resources.

In particular, implementing flexible lunch hours has always been a morale booster as it gives employees the freedom to manage their own time, Ms Gwee explains.

In addition to running their own business consultancies, Ms Tang and Ms Gwee are also Work-Life Ambassadors under the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), where they advocate work-life harmony among fellow SME business owners.