Seven places including IMM, Clementi Mall and Tanglin Mall among those visited by Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Seven new places were added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious on Monday (June 8).

A confirmed case was at Tanglin Mall on May 29 from 1.05pm to 1.35pm.

On the same day, another case was at Blk 82 Marine Parade Central on May 29 from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Another case visited Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre at Blk 254 Jurong East Street 24 from 9am to 11am on May 30.

On May 30, two confirmed cases visited two Giant supermarkets in Woodlands, one at Woodlands North Plaza at Blk 883 Woodlands Street 82 from 5.10pm to 5.40pm, and the other at Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 from 10.30pm to 11pm.

On June 2, a confirmed case visited the Clementi Mall between 5pm and 5.30pm, while another visited IMM on June 3 between 7pm and 9pm.

While there is no need to avoid these places, those who have gone there should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH. They should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms, or loss of taste or smell.

A total of 386 Covid-19 cases were announced, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

There were two community cases, one of the new cases is a Singaporean and the other is a work pass holder.

One of them is a 59-year-old work pass holder from Switzerland while the other is a 26-year-old male Singaporean.

Both were symptomatic and had been tested after seeking medical treatment at public health preparedness clinics.

A total of 384 new cases are migrant workers staying in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

MOH confirmed four new dormitory clusters at 216 Tagore Lane, 9B Tech Park Crescent, 16 Tech Park Crescent and 115 Tuas View Walk 1.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to nine in the past week from three the week before, said the ministry.

Across the same period, the number of unlinked cases has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before to an average of four per day in the past week.

Another 482 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 25,359.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Currently, 269 patients are still in hospital, with four in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 12,634 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 25 deaths from Covid-19. Nine who have tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than seven million people. More than 406,000 people have died.