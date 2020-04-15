IMDA starts $8m fund to protect jobs of media professionals

An $8 million fund launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will create more production opportunities in the coming months and in turn protect the jobs of media professionals.

The Public Service Content Fund is part of a series of initiatives introduced by the authority to tide Singapore's media sector over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Media firms can benefit from reduced operating costs and more project opportunities while practitioners, including freelancers, can tap subsidised training fees to sharpen their craft during the downtime, said IMDA yesterday.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said these initiatives are part of the larger national effort to protect jobs and livelihoods.

"In the longer term, the Government will continue to build capabilities to better prepare our workers, businesses and people to seize opportunities. Working together, we will overcome this period of uncertainty and emerge stronger as one," he added.

Under the new fund initiative, media firms Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Mediacorp and Viddsee will commission short-form content for their digital platforms through a call for proposals. Media firms and talent can take advantage of this circuit breaker period to put together their proposals and start production work when restrictions are lifted.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said this initiative will encourage the local content production community during these trying times.

IMDA will extend its support for ground-up initiatives by media associations, by contributing to a Covid-19 relief fund set up by the Singapore Association of Motion Picture Professionals to support those affected by the cancellation and postponement of projects.

Half of the $40,000 fund will be contributed by the IMDA, and the rest by the association. Those affected can apply for grants of between $300 and $500. In addition, the authority is encouraging professionals to deepen their craft during this downtime.

It will support the upskilling of self-employed professionals by providing a grant of up to 90 per cent of course fees, capped at $3,000 per course under the Talent-Assistance scheme.

Media companies will also receive a waiver of the film exhibition and distribution licence fees from this Friday for both new licence applications and renewals of existing licences. Classification fees for films (public exhibition and video distribution) and video games as well as label fees will also be waived until further notice.

IMDA will also be helping media firms to boost their competitiveness by tapping the expertise of its international content partners.

It has worked with partners such as WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks APAC and ViacomCBS Networks Asia to bring forward the implementation of a capabilities partnership programme, which pairs media multinational corporations with local media firms to develop "Made in Singapore" content.

The programme is expected to benefit 80 to 100 local media companies over the next 12 months.