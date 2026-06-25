IMDA approves 50 additional Teochew screenings of Dear You

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Clover Films and GV submitted a request to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for approval for up to 50 more such sessions.

SINGAPORE –The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has approved an additional 50 screenings of Chinese movie Dear You in Teochew, the authorities announced on June 25.

This comes after cinema operator Golden Village (GV) and the distributor of Dear You said they are hoping to increase Teochew screenings of the popular Chinese movie in the next few weeks.

Clover Films and GV submitted a request to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for approval for up to 50 more such sessions, Clover Films managing director Lim Teck said in a statement on June 22.

This is on top of 16 public screenings of the film in Teochew.

Following debate over the move to screen the film in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release here, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) had said on June 22 that it is open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Dear You.

IMDA had said on June 16 that the movie, which was filmed almost entirely in Teochew, would be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore.

IMDA had said the decision was made to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

The move became a hot topic of discussion among Singaporeans over the policy’s cultural trade-offs, with several film-makers weighing in on the issue.

Golden Village initially had eight sessions of Dear You in Teochew screened between June 18 and 21. It later added another eight sessions, to be screened from June 25 to 29.

Tickets sold out within two hours of sales.