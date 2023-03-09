Matchmaking for businesses: How SG firm found tech startup to help scale digitally

Both Mr Chua and Mr Hento Ong, SMITSU’s founder, also pointed to the OIP’s benefits for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mr Chua says: “When we were searching for an answer to our problems, we quickly realised how much time and effort it would take to source, qualify and shortlist digital solution providers on our own.”

“After we chanced upon the OIP, it was clear that we needed the professional consultancy support that came with it. From diagnosing our challenges to refining our problem statement, assessing proposals and setting key performance indicators to ensure the right outcomes, we received end-to-end support, and it was entirely free.”

Companies aiming to find solutions through the OIP get to determine the sum of the prize money prior to the call launch. This prize money, which is funded by the problem owner, will be awarded to the selected solution provider after the agreed prototype has been successfully developed. There are no other costs involved in taking part in the OIP. To date, the OIP has facilitated the solution of over 300 problem statements, worth over $9 million in prize monies.

For SMITSU, the OIP has been an opportunity to increase awareness of its brand and software systems, discover more about its potential clients’ needs and develop better versions of its products.

The OIP also provided the start-up with a level playing field where it can compete with larger companies and have a chance at making an impact in the industry. Mr Ong notes: “Thanks to the OIP, we became aware of AGI SG and its associated issues, which we may not have discovered otherwise. Similarly, without our involvement in the OIP, AGI SG may not have been aware of our organisation and the potential benefits of our collaboration.”

As AGI SG tried out SMITSU’s solution, it provided feedback on ways to upgrade and refine the smart system. This led SMITSU to add several features, including an option for AGI SG employees to quickly and easily send its partners’ insurance requests for niche products that require a larger extent of policy customisation, such as luxury cars.

SMITSU also programmed a module to automatically calculate the commission for AGI SG agents if they make a particular sale. Says Mr Ong: “As we continue to grow and expand our range of services, we're excited to incorporate new features that will further enhance the user experience. For instance, we're currently exploring the possibility of implementing an upgrade that would enable customers to conveniently make payment for their insurance policies through the platform.”

He continues: “Participating in the OIP innovation call process has allowed us to make significant improvements to our product, resulting in a more appealing offering to be presented to potential customers. In addition, the feedback we received from the OIP team has given us valuable insights which helps us improve our product to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Empowering businesses to grow

Participating in the OIP has yielded other dividends, he adds. “Thanks to AGI SG, we've been able to introduce our automated solutions to companies outside of the usual industries we engage with. One such company is a local lending firm that deals with SMEs and is constantly inundated with large volumes of documents to be processed. While we're currently prioritising our current work, these connections are extremely valuable and we plan to follow up with them in the near future.”