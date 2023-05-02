From 120 to 2 hours: Real estate developer makes site inspection more efficient and accurate with AI

Building bridges for win-win partnerships

Before its partnership with H3 Zoom.AI, CLD had tapped the OIP in 2020 to co-develop a machine learning energy management algorithm with another local firm to boost its chiller plants’ performance. “We had a positive experience working with IMDA, so we decided to use the OIP again to address our other pain points such as defects management,” Mr Ting says.

“The OIP has proven to be simple yet robust, enabling us to reach a larger pool of potential solution providers while being hassle-free. IMDA also has a competent team that has guided us through the journey, giving us and our partners advice along the way to ensure that the deliverables meet our challenges,” he adds.

Companies participating in the OIP’s innovation calls can determine the prize money to be awarded to selected technology providers. There is no other cost to joining the OIP, which has a pool of over 12,000 solution providers. So far, the OIP’s innovation calls have featured over 300 problem statements from firms, which put up over $13 million in prize money and support in total.

Mr Shaun Koo, H3 Zoom.AI’s chief executive officer, adds that the OIP gives smaller firms like his, which was founded in 2016 and has 49 employees, the chance to learn about prospective customers’ needs, accelerate product development and compete with larger rivals on a more equal footing.

H3 Zoom.AI has also upgraded its smart site inspection solution through its collaboration with CLD, to better address the unique requirements of CLD’s projects. “The initial training data for the system to recognise defects came from the database that we had accumulated over time, but CLD gave us access to project sites that allowed us to refine and adapt our algorithms,” Mr Koo shares.

With CLD’s feedback, H3 Zoom.AI added new features, including one for the real estate firm’s staff and consultants to verify images of reworked areas from contractors.

“We were able to differentiate our offering within the built environment sector, giving us a leg-up in the global playing field,” Mr Koo says.

A shot in the arm for smaller businesses

With the new and better site inspection system, H3 Zoom.AI has scaled globally and landed Softbank Robotics, a subsidiary of the Japan-based multinational conglomerate Softbank Group, as a client and partner in Japan. The two firms have been piloting a system in Tokyo for built residential housing and will roll it out over the coming months.

“We have also offered the solution to facility management firms in Singapore that want to use it to inspect existing buildings, opening up new customer segments beyond the construction industry,” Mr Koo adds.

IMDA has also introduced H3 Zoom.AI to construction companies that could benefit from the system. “The OIP has given us the opportunity to accelerate our development and commercialisation efforts, and increased our credibility given the success of our work with CLD. From my perspective, our experience with the OIP has been nothing but positive,” he says.

Mr Ting is similarly positive about the OIP. “We will be interested to participate in the OIP again if there is a need to do an industry-wide search for a solution to address a unique problem. We recommend that other companies do so too, if they face problems that require innovative solutions,” he says.

