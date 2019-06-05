IMDA, Aussie trade agency in tie-up on smart estate solutions

As part of Singapore's ongoing efforts to realise its Smart Nation vision, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with Australia's trade and investment agency Austrade to develop innovative smart estate solutions.

Smart estates refer to estates that leverage smart technologies to collect and analyse data to optimise maintenance cycles as well as pre-empt problems. The aim is to enrich the lives of members of the community through the use of technology.

For example, this could mean tapping data to predict the next lift breakdown, or making use of more efficient energy resources through on-demand lighting and cooling systems in buildings.

IMDA and Austrade yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will focus on three key areas for smart estates.

These encompass facilitating networking opportunities for Singaporean and Australian smart estate players, driving technology projects for the two countries, and co-developing a smart estate guide for the industry.

The MOU signing, which took place at the Regional Built Environment Forum at Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel, was witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann and Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore Bruce Gosper.

In a statement, IMDA chief executive officer Tan Kiat How said: "As we continue to develop a vibrant smart estates ecosystem in a digital economy, there is a strong need to foster greater collaboration with key players within the built environment cluster.

"We believe that companies from both Singapore and Australia can complement each other, leverage each other's strengths and co-develop smart urban solutions for Singapore, Australia and South-east Asia."

During a panel discussion that followed the MOU signing, Mr Adam Beck, executive director of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand, said: "The benefits of big data and social media, which is a tap that never turns off, are that through some really good algorithms and analytics, we can get a really solid temperature test on what the community is really thinking and feeling.

"I think when we do that more and more, and direct our smart cities action and investment around enhancing our well-being, then we are really starting to win in terms of smart cities being human-centred."