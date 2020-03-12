I'm isolated in a 5m by 5m room, says Singaporean with Covid-19 under quarantine in Thailand

SINGAPORE - The first Singaporean to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Thailand barely had time to send his family a brief text message before he was whisked to an isolation ward 5m by 5m in size moments after testing positive for the virus on Tuesday (March 10).

The 36-year-old owner of Hawaiian restaurant Ohana Poke in Bangkok, who wanted to be known only as Jay, spoke to The Straits Times on the third day of quarantine on Thursday.

He described the condition of his isolation ward in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, which is just outside Bangkok, and said all he wants to do now is to recover and give a big hug to his family.

"My intention is to go back to Singapore to see my family for a while (after I recover) before coming back to reopen my shop. I also want to apologise to my parents for making them worry," he said.

Starved of human contact in a confined space, he has been entertaining himself with the free Wi-Fi provided by the facility, as well as by watching television, which has a few English channels, in his room.

In the ward is also a sofa bed and a chair, as well as a toilet equipped with a motion-sensor tap that eliminates the need for him to touch the faucet.

He said his overwhelming feeling is fatigue - from being moved from place to place after testing positive and from the virus, which makes him feel tired throughout the day.

He is also nursing an occasional dry cough, although the body ache and high fever he had in the days before have subsided.

He added: "There is a middle compartment where (the staff) will leave food and drinks, as well as medicine. Sometimes, they enter the ward when they need to check my vitals."

He thanked the Singapore Embassy in Thailand for assuring him and his family, who were initially "shocked and worried" that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Embassy staff have been reassuring his family on the quality of care that he is receiving, he said, and also keeping in contact with him to make sure that he is recovering well.

"Now my family and I have a video call every night and we are keeping our spirits up," he said.

"The Thai authorities and the Singapore Embassy have been so professional and understanding, and played a big part in making my family feel less stressed about the whole situation."

Addressing rumours circulating online that he had just returned to Bangkok from South Korea or that he and "his wife" had travelled to Italy, Jay, who is unmarried, expressed anger as these were unhelpful and "create panic" in an already difficult situation.

But he understood why people were ready to believe untrue facts that have not yet been verified.

"My friends and customers texted me those rumours that were making their rounds on social media platforms. I guess people are just trying to piece the information together and inadvertently spread those rumours," he said.

He said he is focused on his own recovery and has got over the initial shock and worry upon hearing his test results, and urged Singaporeans to be vigilant and practise good hygiene to the best of their abilities.

"I'm full of gratitude for the public's overwhelming positive response to my (getting the disease). It's really heartwarming," he said.

Turning his attention to those in Singapore diagnosed with Covid-19, he shared this advice: "You are not alone and try not to blame yourself if you have inadvertently passed this to someone else."