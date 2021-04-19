I'm alive and kicking, says Singaporean student assaulted on London street

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean student was attacked by a man wielding a knife, who tried to steal his bicycle on a London street.

Mr Raymond Hing, 21, was left with a cut on his face after being knocked to the ground while cycling in Leicester Square at about 1am.

His ordeal was recorded by British YouTuber Sherwin, who helped fend off his attacker.

Sherwin, known only by his first name, was live-streaming his walk around central London on April 10 when he heard Mr Hing's screams for help.

In the video, which has since been viewed 155,000 times, he can be seen rushing to help the student, who is sprawled on the ground and bleeding from the cut on his face.

The attacker is seen making a desperate lunge for Mr Hing's bicycle before walking away as more bystanders gather.

Mr Hing is seen screaming for help and saying "call the police" multiple times.

More than a week on from the attack, he said: "I have recuperated and I am feeling better - still alive and kicking."

Mr Hing said he did not contact the Singapore High Commission in London because he recovered quickly and did not require help.

Sherwin described the experience as surreal, telling the Insider news website: "As I was rushing over, adrenaline mixed in with my anxiety. I truly really hope, if anything, I've maybe inspired people to not be afraid. To try and step in, and to stop a bad-looking scenario from turning bad to fatally worse."

After calling emergency services, Mr Hing was seen in the video asking for assistance and describing the attacker as being about 1.7m tall and wearing a blue jacket. "It's attempted murder, he is armed and dangerous," he said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 12.49am "to reports of an attempted robbery in Whitcomb Street", according to the Insider report.



"Officers attended and it was reported that a 21-year-old man had been assaulted by a man who attempted to steal his bike," said a spokesman. "The victim was treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene. He declined further treatment."

The spokesman added: "Officers carried out a thorough search of the area, however no suspect was located. There have been no arrests."

In February last year, Singaporean student Jonathan Mok, 23, was assaulted by a group of teenagers in London in a racially motivated attack. A 16-year-old boy was later sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order by a British court.