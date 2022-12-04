Illegal items found on e-commerce platforms disguised as other goods

SINGAPORE – It was marketed as an incense burner that would give off fruity notes of banana and kiwi, good for at least 800 uses.

Customers in Singapore could get it delivered to their doorstep within a week at the earliest, if they paid an extra US$7.77 (S$10.50) on top of its US$19.99 price.

But people can get into trouble with the law if they purchase it, because the item – actually an electronic vaporiser – is illegal here.

The blanket ban on e-vaporisers here is due to several reasons, which were outlined in a parliamentary written response in 2019. These include their harmful effects on health, as well as the possibility of it acting as a gateway for youth to get started on cigarette smoking.

The Sunday Times found that some sellers on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Lazada deliberately mislabelled prohibited items, including e-vaporisers and drug paraphernalia, in an attempt to evade detection.

In one case, a tool used to smoke methamphetamine was described as a glass straw, retailing for US$15.60.

Another tool used to smoke cannabis was labelled as a “hydroponic plant vase” and sold for $14.93.

After Lazada was alerted to the sale of drug paraphernalia on its platform, a spokesman for the e-commerce company said: “Lazada has a zero-tolerance policy for prohibited items in Singapore.

“We work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure illicit items are not sold on the platform, and continually update our algorithms to weed out and disable listings that are against our marketplace policy for sellers.”

According to its policy, sellers who display prohibited items incur a varying number of non-compliance points, up to a maximum of 48, which results in their stores getting deactivated permanently.

This penalty is immediately meted out to those who put drugs or drug paraphernalia on sale, with The Sunday Times observing the majority of sellers to be based overseas.

Similarly, Amazon has a universal policy that prohibits the sale of e-vaporisers and drug paraphernalia. The prohibited items that were previously available had been incorrectly listed, which allowed them to evade detection.