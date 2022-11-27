Illegal gambling operator promoting cockfighting to S’poreans

The cockfighting match is taking place in the Philippines, but it is being live-streamed to a betting audience – including Singaporeans. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Aqil Hamzah
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – Two cockerels circle one another in a dusty arena, their feet strapped with blades.

As they attack each other, the action is caught on camera, as a commentator’s shrill exclamations in Tagalog accompany every move.

