IKEA to host hide-and-seek competition at Alexandra outlet on June 6 and 7

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Participants will work in pairs to find eight professional hiders throughout the IKEA Alexandra store. Registration is open from May 14 to 31.

SINGAPORE – It is easy to get lost in IKEA, but how good are you at finding things in its megastores?

You can put your skills to the test as the Swedish home and lifestyle retailer hosts its first hide-and-seek competition at its Alexandra outlet on June 6 and 7 – about a week into the June school holidays.

On both days, the competition will be held from 10am to 10.45am , according to IKEA Singapore’s website. There will be pre-event safety briefings from 9.30am .

Participants will work in pairs to find eight professional hiders throughout the store.



The first team to find each hider will earn 140 points , with each subsequent team earning one fewer point than the previous.

The team with the highest score stands to win $10,000 worth of IKEA Family points, which can be used to offset store purchases.

Registration is open from May 14 to 31, and teams must have at least one IKEA Family member. The second member must be at least eight years old on the date of the event.

Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must provide consent during registration, said IKEA Singapore.

It added that the hiders can be found without force and that electrical outlets or drop ceilings are not part of the game.

Hiders will also not be in the cookware/tableware section of the showrooms or in co-workers-only areas.

Participants should respect and be mindful of regular shoppers during the event, said IKEA Singapore, adding that it may remove any player who causes disruption, behaves inappropriately or fails to be considerate of shoppers.

Running in restricted areas, climbing on furniture, entering staff-only areas, or any unsafe behaviour is strictly prohibited.

More information on the event and registration process can be found on IKEA Singapore’s official website under the “IKEA Play Date” section. It added that on-site registration is not allowed.

Registration does not guarantee a spot in the event, and confirmation e-mails will be sent to participants one week before the event dates.

The Straits Times has contacted IKEA Singapore for more information.