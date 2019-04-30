Ikea recalls Sundvik changing table for repair service due to risk of falls

SINGAPORE - Ikea announced on Tuesday (April 30) that it was issuing a precautionary recall for repair service of its Sundvik changing table/chest due to a fall risk.

The Swedish furniture giant said in a statement that it had received reports of three incidents where the folding part of the changing table/chest came loose and children fell off the table while the safety locking fittings were not used according to instructions.

All three incidents took place outside Singapore.

The company noted that the Sundvik changing table/chest is meant to be used for changing diapers on small children, and as a piece of storage furniture.

However, customers tend to use the product as a foldable changing table on a daily basis without using the safety locking fittings.

Ikea said it takes product safety very seriously, and all its products are tested and made to comply with applicable standards and legislation.

The company said it believes the product is safe when used as intended and according to instructions provided.

Nevertheless, it decided to conduct the global recall for repair service action to safeguard its customers.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, Ikea said that those who own a Sundvik changing table/chest and have misplaced or lost the safety locking fittings are encouraged to contact Ikea to receive new fittings free of charge.

Proof of purchase, such as a receipt, will not be required.

Ikea's children's business area manager Emelie Knoester said: "Safe products are always an IKEA priority and we are truly sorry to hear about the incidents but grateful that, to our knowledge, the children are fine.

"IKEA has now taken precautionary actions and will further improve the product communication."