Ikea recalls Calypso ceiling lamps due to risk of falling shades, buyers to get full refund

SINGAPORE - Swedish furniture chain Ikea has issued a precautionary recall of its Calypso ceiling lamp, due to safety issues with its glass shade.

Ikea Singapore said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 26) that it is recalling Calypso lamps manufactured between and including the date stamps 1625 and 1744.

There have been customer reports of glass shades falling, but no known incidents have been reported in Singapore, Ikea Singapore said.

Customers who own lamps with the affected date stamps should return the product to an Ikea store for a full refund, said the company. A proof of purchase or receipt is not required.

"Ikea apologises for any inconvenience and wants to thank all customers for their understanding," said the company in the statement.

The public can contact the Ikea Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868.