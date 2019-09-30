Ikea recalls bib for children due to risk that it could become a choking hazard

SINGAPORE - Swedish retailer Ikea is recalling a bib for children, as there is a risk it could become a choking hazard if a button on it comes off if a child pulls on it.

In a statement on Monday (Sept 30), Ikea urged customers to return the Matvra blue or red bibs for a full refund or exchange them for a similar product. This can be done without a receipt.

Ikea said that it takes product safety seriously and that all its products have been tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation.

"In spite of this, we have received reports that the button on the Matvra (bib) can come off and thus presents a choking hazard," it said.

No known incidents have been reported in Singapore.

"The safety of customers is a top priority for Ikea, which is why we choose to recall the children's bib Matvra blue or red two-pack, as a precautionary measure," said Ikea's children's business area manager Emelie Knoester.

She added that other bibs with the same name - Matvra with the fruit or vegetables pattern, and Matvra green or yellow - are safe to use, as they are made of different materials and have different designs.

For more information, the public can contact the Ikea customer contact centre on 6786-6868.