Ikea recalls Askstorm USB charger over risks of thermal burns, electric shock from wear and tear

SINGAPORE – Swedish furniture company Ikea on Jan 10 issued a recall for the Askstorm 40W USB charger in dark grey, citing risks of thermal burns and electric shock.

The product could pose these risks following wear and tear of the power cable, said Ikea Singapore, adding that no incidents have been reported in Singapore.

On its Singapore website, Ikea said the power cable may get damaged or broken after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use. The damaged cable may then “lead to thermal burns and electric shock”.

The affected product can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 that is found on the label on the reverse side of the charger.

Ikea is urging all customers who own the USB charger to stop using it immediately and return it to any Ikea store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.