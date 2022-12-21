Ikea recalls anthracite-coloured Odger swivel chair due to safety risk

SINGAPORE – Ikea is urging buyers of the Odger swivel chair to stop using it and seek a full refund after it was found that the star-shaped leg may break.

The furniture company said on Wednesday that no incidents have been reported in Singapore

The product recall applies only to the chair in the anthracite colour – a dark grey – with date stamps up to 2221. The item is priced at $179 on Ikea’s local site.

Buyers can check the date stamp underneath the chair and do not need proof of purchase to return the product, said the Swedish company.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Ikea said there is a “risk that the star base leg of the chairs may break and pose fall and injury hazards for the user”.

For more information, visit www.ikea.sg or contact the Ikea customer contact centre on 6786-6868.

