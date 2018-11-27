Ikea issues recall of Glivarp extendable dining table

SINGAPORE - Furniture giant Ikea has issued a recall of its Glivarp extendable dining table, due to customer reports of the extension piece in the dining table detaching from the rails and falling.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (Nov 27), Ikea said that no known incidents have been reported in Singapore.

All customers who have purchased the white frosted table are urged to stop using the product immediately and to return it to the nearest Ikea store for a full refund, the Swedish company said.

No proof of purchase will be required to return the product.

Cindy Andersen, business manager of Kitchen and Dining at Ikea of Sweden, said: "There is a risk for the extension to detach from the rails which may lead to the extension collapsing."

The affected batch of dining tables are being recalled as a precautionary measure, she added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank you for your understanding," Ikea said in its Facebook post.

Members of the public can contact Ikea's Customer Contact Centre on 6786-6868 for more information.