Ignore scam message on tax refunds circulating via WhatsApp, warns taxman

SINGAPORE - The taxman has advised the public to ignore a WhatsApp message being circulated which shows an image of an e-mail suggesting that the recipient was eligible for a tax refund.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a scam advisory on Monday (Dec 30) that members of the public should not pay heed to the message, which shows an e-mail titled "Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore-Refund-Online-Confirmation".

Those who get the message should not respond to the e-mail and should not circulate the image of the e-mail.

The scam resurfaced after being circulated last year.

The image of the scam shows an e-mail with Iras' logo and title, informing victims of a tax refund of "236.51 $" they can receive.

Victims are instructed to download and fill a tax refund form by clicking on a link in the e-mail so they can access their supposed tax refunds.

The scam also indicates that refunds can be delayed for various reasons including the submission of invalid records or applications made past the deadline.