'If leaders don't care, nothing gets done': Shell S'pore chairman on change and building other leaders

Aw Kah Peng was the conductor of the school band at Raffles Junior College more than 30 years ago.
She liked the idea of many different folks coming together to make music because "it shows what people can do as a group".
Aw Kah Peng was the conductor of the school band at Raffles Junior College more than 30 years ago.
She liked the idea of many different folks coming together to make music because "it shows what people can do as a group".
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.