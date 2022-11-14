If it was just a tourist attraction, he wouldn’t need 8 shows a year, says Gardens by the Bay CEO

SINGAPORE – As Singapore neared the end of the circuit breaker in mid-2020, Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh and his team had to decide whether to proceed with the free annual Mid-Autumn Festival showcase in a year when revenue from foreign visitors evaporated, or cut losses by terminating the signature programme.

In the end, “we made the decision to do the right thing”, said Mr Loh, 53, in an interview with The Straits Times, where he reflected on the Gardens’ first decade since it was opened in mid-2012.

The sized-down showcase in September 2020 – motivated mainly by safe-distancing requirements – featured six lantern sets instead of the usual 15 to 20, but still drew hordes, said Mr Loh. More than 250,000 people turned up over the three weekends.

He cited 2020’s Mid-Autumn Festival as one of several examples during the Covid-19 pandemic when the Gardens held true to its commitment to be a “people’s garden” – a lush green space for all Singaporeans to enjoy – and not just a tourist destination.

“If this were merely a tourist attraction, I don’t need to do seven or eight shows a year in my Flower Dome,” said Mr Loh, referring to one of two large cooled conservatories in the attraction. He explained that the regularly rotated floral displays in the dome are primarily for returning local visitors, especially those under the Friends of the Gardens membership programme, which number about 100,000.

Such regular rotations, with little downtime between each show, have over the years tested the skills of the Gardens’ horticulture team. They are under pressure to ensure flowers are in full bloom each time the opening day of a new show comes around.

As the Gardens’ chief operating officer in 2016 – a post he held for four years before being appointed chief executive in February 2018 – Mr Loh felt the stress himself, when he was in charge of the Gardens’ first cherry blossom display.

“It started as an experiment and we weren’t sure if it would succeed or not,” said Mr Loh, who is a horticulturalist by training. “I joined (the Gardens) in 2014, and it was always my dream to do a cherry blossom display because I studied in New Zealand, and they have cherry blossoms there,” he added.

Getting the trees to flower in Singapore’s warm climate was a challenge. “I think what people want to see is like in Japan, where the whole tree ‘switches on’,” he said. “But if it flowers only in one or two areas, then it will look no different from the trumpet trees in Singapore.”

After planting the trees in the Flower Dome, the team kept their fingers crossed. “Lo and behold, it flowered,” said Mr Loh. “The whole country was abuzz and there was a two-hour queue to enter the dome.”

This presented his team with a new challenge – visitors expected that in the following year, the trees would be in bloom on the cherry blossom show’s first day.

“Sometimes they forget that the plants that they see do not occur naturally in Singapore,” Mr Loh said. “In fact, for every show, my colleagues – especially the horticultural team – spend many sleepless nights ensuring the plants will bloom on opening day.”

“So over the years we have had to build new skill sets. Now in the horticultural team, there is one member who can, by just looking at the size of the bulb, accurately predict how many days it would take from then for it to flower,” he added. “And this is an important skill set that he needs to have, because we use it to time our show.”