If it was just a tourist attraction, he wouldn’t need 8 shows a year, says Gardens by the Bay CEO

SINGAPORE – As Singapore neared the end of the circuit breaker in mid-2020, Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh and his team had to decide whether to proceed with the free annual Mid-Autumn Festival showcase in a year when revenue from foreign visitors evaporated, or cut losses by terminating the signature programme.
In the end, “we made the decision to do the right thing”, said Mr Loh, 53, in an interview with The Straits Times, where he reflected on the Gardens’ first decade since it was opened in mid-2012.
The sized-down showcase in September 2020 – motivated mainly by safe-distancing requirements – featured six lantern sets instead of the usual 15 to 20, but still drew hordes, said Mr Loh. More than 250,000 people turned up over the three weekends.
He cited 2020’s Mid-Autumn Festival as one of several examples during the Covid-19 pandemic when the Gardens held true to its commitment to be a “people’s garden” – a lush green space for all Singaporeans to enjoy – and not just a tourist destination.
“If this were merely a tourist attraction, I don’t need to do seven or eight shows a year in my Flower Dome,” said Mr Loh, referring to one of two large cooled conservatories in the attraction. He explained that the regularly rotated floral displays in the dome are primarily for returning local visitors, especially those under the Friends of the Gardens membership programme, which number about 100,000.
Such regular rotations, with little downtime between each show, have over the years tested the skills of the Gardens’ horticulture team. They are under pressure to ensure flowers are in full bloom each time the opening day of a new show comes around.
As the Gardens’ chief operating officer in 2016 – a post he held for four years before being appointed chief executive in February 2018 – Mr Loh felt the stress himself, when he was in charge of the Gardens’ first cherry blossom display.
“It started as an experiment and we weren’t sure if it would succeed or not,” said Mr Loh, who is a horticulturalist by training. “I joined (the Gardens) in 2014, and it was always my dream to do a cherry blossom display because I studied in New Zealand, and they have cherry blossoms there,” he added.
Getting the trees to flower in Singapore’s warm climate was a challenge. “I think what people want to see is like in Japan, where the whole tree ‘switches on’,” he said. “But if it flowers only in one or two areas, then it will look no different from the trumpet trees in Singapore.”
After planting the trees in the Flower Dome, the team kept their fingers crossed. “Lo and behold, it flowered,” said Mr Loh. “The whole country was abuzz and there was a two-hour queue to enter the dome.”
This presented his team with a new challenge – visitors expected that in the following year, the trees would be in bloom on the cherry blossom show’s first day.
“Sometimes they forget that the plants that they see do not occur naturally in Singapore,” Mr Loh said. “In fact, for every show, my colleagues – especially the horticultural team – spend many sleepless nights ensuring the plants will bloom on opening day.”
“So over the years we have had to build new skill sets. Now in the horticultural team, there is one member who can, by just looking at the size of the bulb, accurately predict how many days it would take from then for it to flower,” he added. “And this is an important skill set that he needs to have, because we use it to time our show.”
As Gardens by the Bay moves into its next decade, Mr Loh said horticulture, and Singaporeans, will continue to be at the core of its business.
Referencing the Gardens’ inception, he said its founding chief executive, Dr Kiat W. Tan, had always envisioned that, as Singapore’s second national garden, it would offer something different to the first – the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
Mr Loh said that the Botanic Gardens typically appeals to those who are keen on botany and conservation, and that one of its main functions is to preserve and research plants for future generations.
“But here as a show garden, besides doing that, we want to reach out to other audiences – people who may not be hardcore students and plant fanatics... the general laypeople who may not want to know the scientific name of the plant, but nonetheless get charmed by what nature has to offer,” he noted.
Staying true to its horticultural roots means being selective with partnerships. “We consider carefully whether it adds value to our horticultural core mission, and whether it’s community-centric,” he said of proposals for programmes to be held in the Gardens.
“We have had a drone race inside our dome. Episodically, I think it’s okay, but as a permanent installation, I’m not so sure,” he added.
On the ongoing Avatar: The Experience installation in the Cloud Forest, Mr Loh said he has had people questioning the decision to bring in such “Disney-style” entertainment. “Our core purpose is to get people interested in the nature and the environment, and hopefully they will start a journey of green with us,” he added.
“If you have watched the movie, you will know, behind it, is a very serious message about respect for nature, respect for the environment.”
In line with this, and as visitorship gradually returns to the pre-pandemic high of more than 13 million per year, Mr Loh said Gardens by the Bay is “not about the numbers game”, and has to go beyond quantity to look at quality, and how it can be effective in educating visitors on respect for nature.
He hopes to get local residents more involved in the running of the Gardens, such as by planting trees in the upcoming Bay East Garden, or by having Singaporeans decorate a planned bridge that will link Bay South Garden to Bay East Garden from 2027.
He also hopes that after two consecutive financial years during the pandemic in which Gardens by the Bay had a combined deficit of about $9.5 million, it will return to being profitable in 2022. Already, the signs are looking up – the organisation broke even in April 2022, at the beginning of a new accounting cycle.
Returning tourist dollars will help the Gardens play its redistributive role by cross-subsidising free public programmes.
“We hope that this virtuous model of collecting a ticket price for some of the attractions, and then using what we have earned to cross-subsidise many of the free programmes, will continue for many more years to come,” said Mr Loh, noting that about 95 per cent of the Gardens’ grounds are free for the public to visit.
“I remember when I was sold this job, (then CEO) Dr Tan told me one thing – no one should be denied entry to our domes just because he or she cannot pay. And that inspired me a lot,” said Mr Loh, a National Parks Board scholarship holder who served in various positions in the Ministry of National Development before joining the Gardens.
Looking out at empty land parcels in Marina South from Gardens by the Bay’s Supertree Observatory, he said: “In the future, there will be swanky new buildings, just like (New York City’s) Central Park.
“I hope ordinary Singaporeans, regardless of socioeconomic status, still can come to Gardens by the Bay, look around this place, and be proud that this is my country, this is my land.”