Makeover plans for Pasir Panjang Power District: Ideas that caught judges' eye

Adding twin towers to Pasir Panjang Power Station A

Twin towers, approximately 30 or 40 storeys high, could be erected behind Power Station A, where a pair of chimneys once stood.

These two towers, each housing about 300 units made out of movable shipping containers, could respectively host an artist-in-residence programme and holiday rental accommodation. The power station itself could be used as a hub for creatives with digital laboratories and design studios.

Architectural designer Swee Yew Yong, 27, who was one of three architectural professionals who got together to submit the concept, said: "Our idea was to recreate the power station's former visual identifiers and to generate ideas just like how it used to generate electricity."

Sea-facing floating pool in a seafront park

Architectural firm Provolk divided the site into various enclaves to include a heritage park, restaurant, an oil tank hotel, a history gallery and a main thoroughfare linking to transport options.

Mr Jonathan Poh, 39, the company's principal architect and founder, also proposed a floating pool in a seafront park open to the public, and gently curving low-rise ridges along the coast - to buffer against potential rising water levels - which also function as walkways towards the sea.

Eye-catching cylindrical courtyards

Architect Charles Jason Wee, 38, of CJWA Architects was, among other things, inspired by the primary shapes of the original power district - so he built on them and repeated them across the space in his concept masterplan.

For instance, he filled the site's open, concrete voids with multiple eye-catching cylindrical courtyards, which pay homage to its oil tanks.

At the same time, he looked to nature to power the future. Mr Wee highlighted that much of the site in his proposed scheme would be blanketed by greenery.

Melody Zaccheus