Ideas sought to repurpose Old Changi Hospital, rejuvenate surrounding Changi Point area

SINGAPORE - Can the derelict Old Changi Hospital, a site for many a ghost-hunting expedition, find new life?

The authorities hope so, and want ideas on how to repurpose it, as well as the history-rich Changi Point, while retaining its charm.

Bearing in mind the area's current zoning for sports and recreation, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) have launched a competition seeking ideas to rejuvenate the area, while retaining its abundant built and natural heritage.

The competition begins on Thursday (April 15) and will run till June 9, 2021, when submissions are closed.

Entries can be submitted in two categories - for students in design-related disciplines in tertiary institutions, and an open category for all from other backgrounds.

Participants can tackle one or both challenges.

The first is an overall plan for Changi Point, which requires participants to devise a concept master plan that guides rejuvenation of the 42ha competition area, while the second sees participants proposing ideas to repurpose Old Changi Hospital.

For the concept master plan, participants are to balance retaining the quiet, rustic character of the area while suggesting enhancements that might attract more visitors to Changi Point.

To achieve this, participants are advised to suggest ways of repurposing existing infrastructure in the area, instead of proposing intensive development works.

The competition also prompts participants to include community spaces within the site, and improve accessibility, especially to the coastline that borders the area's north.

As for Old Changi Hospital, participants are invited to submit ideas that give it a new lease of life while retaining its buildings' architectural features.



Participants are invited to submit ideas that give Old Changi Hospital a new lease of life while retaining its buildings' architectural features. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



In a statement on Thursday, URA and SLA said suitable ideas and concepts from the competition will be "distilled into the design principles and planning parameters for the site".

Ms Yap Eai-Sy, SLA's director of business planning and development, as well as leasing, said the ideas canvassed will help build on the area's unique identity and military heritage, which it shares with other coastlines along the 50km-long Greater Rustic Coast announced in the URA 2019 Master Plan, like Sembawang Park and Punggol Point.

The buildings within the competition site are today used mostly for commercial or residential purposes.

Among them are two old barrack buildings - 34 and 35 Hendon Road - which now house European bank BNP Paribas' Asia Pacific Training and Development Campus.



The BNP Paribas Asia-Pacific training campus in Hendon Road. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The bank's head of human resources for South-east Asia, Ms Theresa Ho, said it chose to sink its roots in the historic buildings to mimic the theme of its Paris campus, situated in a 23ha estate that dates back to the 18th century.

"Changi Point is a very beautiful place, it's away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and our staff can focus on learning, and enjoy the blue skies, greenery, and sea view," she said.

"And I think what would be disappointing is if the Government were to destroy all these buildings, and then construct another (modern) building. Where is the charm? Where is the character? Where is the history? These things will be gone," said Ms Ho, adding that she hoped more companies would see value in repurposing old buildings in the area.



A part of the Changi Coastal Walk. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The competition's jury will comprise representatives from the public and private sectors of various related disciplines, said SLA and URA.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three proposals in each of the two categories - open and tertiary - with prize money ranging from $2,000 to $6,000 for the open category, and from $1,000 to $3,000 for tertiary students.

Those interested in the competition can find out more on it and register at this website.