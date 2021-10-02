ICU capacity to be ramped up; Covid-19 treatment facilities to have 3,700 beds by end-Oct: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - The capacity at hospitals and treatment facilities are being ramped up to deal with the latest wave of cases, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday (Oct 2).

While there are 34 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), the occupancy is expected to rise as there is a time lag before rising infection numbers translate into appearances of severe illness, he said.

Hence, the current 134 ICU beds will be increased to 180, he added at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

The next tier is hospital beds supplemented by beds in Covid-19 treatment facilities (CTFs), which have resources such as oxygen supplementation.

Over the past week, four CTFs have been set up with a capacity of 580 beds. This is being ramped up further to nine CTFs with an overall capacity of about 3,700 beds by the end of October.

This includes another 700 CTF beds to be set up at the Singapore Expo and another 200 CTF beds at Sengkang Hospital, said Mr Ong.

More beds will also be set up at Yishun and Ren Ci Community Hospitals, which will be added this month.

"If we can do that, we can place patients away from hospital settings into the CTFs and therefore ameliorate the crunch at the hospital end," said Mr Ong.

Another tier is community care facilities (CCFs), which house those who are well, but who have to be isolated from their families. There are 4,300 CCF beds now, said the minister.

The final tier is homes for the home recovery programme.

Mr Ong said of the hotline for those on the programme: "We are aware that many patients on home recovery tried to call through and this is an area we are immediately beefing up resources on."

He added: "We have also ramped up our telemedicine services, bringing on more providers, including our primary care providers."

Singapore has seen a rise in cases recently. On Friday, there were 2,909 new Covid-19 infections reported, with eight deaths.