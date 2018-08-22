Iconic photo of Trump and Kim sits among rock stars

Taking pride of place alongside pictures of rock stars Metallica and Lady Gaga in photographer Eddie Sung's prized collection is an iconic shot of United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their historic summit in Singapore in June.

The photo of the two leaders walking, each with an arm on the back of the other, is among four pictures Mr Sung had successfully bid for at a recent charity auction in support of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

"I shoot rock stars and these two are, in a way, like rock stars because they are icons. And it's iconic that their historic meeting took place in Singapore," said Mr Sung, 60.

"The picture is also shot from the back. I thought it was very unique."

The framed A2 photo, printed on aluminium composite metal, hangs in his studio-cum-gallery, which he calls his "music room".

It is the only photo in his gallery that is made using textured printing, where the amount of texture - or raised parts - of the photograph can be customised.

In total, Mr Sung contributed $1,788 to the pocket money fund for the four photos he had successfully bid for at the auction last month. The auction was the finale of the Canon PhotoMarathon Singapore photo competition and the pictures were specially curated by The Straits Times Photo Desk.

In all, a sum of $26,679, which includes registration fees, was raised for the fund, which supports the needs of schoolgoing children from low-income families.

Mr Sung, a long-time supporter of the annual Canon competition, was one of its judges last year.

A business consultant for 17 years, he quit his job at 44 to indulge in his lifelong hobby: photographing rock stars.

His collection of rock music and memorabilia has even caught the attention of famous people, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and the late Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, who have visited his home to see his "music room".

Mr Sung has more than 8,000 CDs, and the walls of his home are covered with photos of rock stars taken by him, as well as album covers and lithographs of artists such as The Beatles and Ian Dury.

He said: "My collection includes all the CDs of the bands that I like and both men (Mr Wozniak and Mr Williams) were amazed at my large collection. We talked about music and art for hours in my music room.''