Ice slurry helps construction workers feel cooler under hot weather: MOM pilot project

SINGAPORE - In July 2022, more than 200 construction workers were given specially concocted ice slurries during their breaks - a refreshing drink to fight heat strain and exhaustion.

While the frosty drink, nearly sugar-free and isotonic, was foreign to many of the workers in Yishun, it did the trick.

It helped to lower their core temperatures - or temperatures of the internal organs - as they did strenuous work under the relentless sun.

Those who drank the slurry had a lower risk of heat strain and said they felt cooler, better hydrated and more energetic, said Ms Adeline Ng, director of the Ministry of Manpower’s Workplace Safety and Health Institute (WSHI).

Heat strain is the response of the body to effects of a scorching environment or heat stress. Heat-related illnesses can cause injuries, loss of productivity and even death.

Construction workers are one of the most vulnerable groups to heat stress, alongside seniors, outdoor cleaners and factory workers in unventilated environments, among others.

The ice slurry is among some solutions that WSHI and researchers are exploring to help construction workers fight exertional heat strain.

The trial was done in partnership with the Singapore Contractors Association, F&N Foods, kitchen equipment supplier Simplex, and researchers from Project HeatSafe at the National University of Singapore (NUS) who are investigating the effects of rising heat on the health and productivity of people in South-east Asia.

To keep workers safe, Project HeatSafe is testing some interventions at an HDB construction site in Woodlands, which falls under BHCC Construction.

The firm’s operation director Joseph Chua said the measures will include enforcing breaks under the shade, getting new workers’ uniforms that are breathable and ultraviolet-protective, and educating workers about heat stress in their native languages.

BHCC has also put in place practices to manage heat stress since 2018. These include heat acclimatisation programmes for new employees and water breaks five times a day, encouraging workers to drink at least 500ml of water each time.

BHCC employee Akram Md Wasim said he and his colleagues tend to feel unwell and dizzy while working between April and June.

“When we feel unwell, we will go to the shelter and drink plenty of water. Once our body temperature cools down, we continue with work,” added the 29-year-old.